EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1700 after recent high – BBH

EUR/USD slipped closer to 1.1700 on Monday after peaking near 1.1768, as ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized stable monetary policy and downplayed the impact of US tariff threats, BBH FX analysts report.

Euro holds steady amid US tariff concerns

"EUR/USD is down, trading closer to 1.1700 after hitting a high near 1.1768 yesterday. ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that monetary policy settings remain in a 'good place' and noted that the short-term effect of the latest US tariff threat 'would be minimal'."

"The ECB is done easing and we expect EUR/USD to continue trading within a 1.1500-1.1800 range over the next few months."