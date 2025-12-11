TRENDING:
SNB’s Schlegel: Monetary policy to support growth and stoke inflation

Sagar Dua

While responding to reporters in the press conference, after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) left interest rates steady at 0%, Chairman Martin Schlegel offered more details on the outlook of the economy and inflation.

SNB Schlegel’s press conference highlights

We will continue to observe the situation and adjust monetary policy where necessary to keep price stability.

Low interest rate is effective through the exchange rate.

Midterm inflation pressure is practically unchanged since the previous quarter.

We remain ready to intervene in the currency market as necessary.

SNB policy to stoke inflation slowly in the next quarters.

Our monetary policy remains expansive.

Monetary policy also supports economic growth.

Uncertainty has declined slightly, compared to the last assessment.

Expect the global economy to grow moderately over the next quarters.

However, significant risks persist for the global economy, with US tariffs among them.

Monetary policy is appropriate.

Cannot comment on future decisions.

Important is the medium-term outlook for inflation, which is basically unchanged.

Unemployment expected to rise slightly, but could then fall again.

We have no preference for inflation as long as it is in the target range.

The bar for negative rates is higher, but remain ready to use them if necessary.

Market reaction

USD/CHF gains ground after sliding to near 0.7985 as of writing.

SNB FAQs

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the country’s central bank. As an independent central bank, its mandate is to ensure price stability in the medium and long term. To ensure price stability, the SNB aims to maintain appropriate monetary conditions, which are determined by the interest rate level and exchange rates. For the SNB, price stability means a rise in the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) of less than 2% per year.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board decides the appropriate level of its policy rate according to its price stability objective. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame excessive price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Yes. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has regularly intervened in the foreign exchange market in order to avoid the Swiss Franc (CHF) appreciating too much against other currencies. A strong CHF hurts the competitiveness of the country’s powerful export sector. Between 2011 and 2015, the SNB implemented a peg to the Euro to limit the CHF advance against it. The bank intervenes in the market using its hefty foreign exchange reserves, usually by buying foreign currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro. During episodes of high inflation, particularly due to energy, the SNB refrains from intervening markets as a strong CHF makes energy imports cheaper, cushioning the price shock for Swiss households and businesses.

The SNB meets once a quarter – in March, June, September and December – to conduct its monetary policy assessment. Each of these assessments results in a monetary policy decision and the publication of a medium-term inflation forecast.

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1700, US Jobless Claims data eyed

EUR/USD is trading in a range around 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The pair's upside remains capped by a pause in the US Dollar decline, led by the less hawkish Fed outcome. Markets await the release of the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report for further trading incentives. 

GBP/USD struggles below 1.3400 ahead of US employment data

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3400 in the European session on Thursday, pressured by a modest US Dollar upswing. Nonetheless, the potential downside might be limited after the US Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut at its December policy meeting. Traders brace for the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report due later in the day. 

Gold bounces off $4,200 neighborhood, down a little amid mixed fundamental cues

Gold recovers slightly from the vicinity of the $4,200 mark, though it sticks to its negative bias through the first half of the European session. The US Dollar attracts some buyers and recovers a part of the previous day's post-FOMC slump to its lowest level since October 24. This fails to assist the commodity in capitalizing on its modest intraday uptick to the weekly high.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana price is trading below $130 on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot, released on Wednesday, indicates that interest rates will average 3.4% by the end of 2026, in line with the September projection.

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

