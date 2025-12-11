SNB’s Schlegel: Monetary policy to support growth and stoke inflation

While responding to reporters in the press conference, after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) left interest rates steady at 0%, Chairman Martin Schlegel offered more details on the outlook of the economy and inflation.

SNB Schlegel’s press conference highlights

We will continue to observe the situation and adjust monetary policy where necessary to keep price stability.



Low interest rate is effective through the exchange rate.



Midterm inflation pressure is practically unchanged since the previous quarter.



We remain ready to intervene in the currency market as necessary.



SNB policy to stoke inflation slowly in the next quarters.



Our monetary policy remains expansive.



Monetary policy also supports economic growth.



Uncertainty has declined slightly, compared to the last assessment.



Expect the global economy to grow moderately over the next quarters.



However, significant risks persist for the global economy, with US tariffs among them.



Monetary policy is appropriate.



Cannot comment on future decisions.



Important is the medium-term outlook for inflation, which is basically unchanged.



Unemployment expected to rise slightly, but could then fall again.



We have no preference for inflation as long as it is in the target range.



The bar for negative rates is higher, but remain ready to use them if necessary.

Market reaction

USD/CHF gains ground after sliding to near 0.7985 as of writing.