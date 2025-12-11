TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF retreats from 0.8000 following SNB's decision

  • USD/CHF tests a three-week low below 0.7985 after SNB's decision.
  • The Swiss Central Bank left rates unchanged at 0% and hinted at a moderate economic growth in 2026.
  • The US Dollar remains on the defensive after a dovish Fed statement on Wednesday.
USD/CHF retreats from 0.8000 following SNB's decision
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet


The Swiss Franc is drawing support from the Swiss National Bank's (SNB), monetary policy decision. The USD/CHF has turned lower from levels near the 0.8000 line, and is testing fresh three-week lows at 0.7985 at the time of writing, after having depreciated nearly 1% in the last three days.

The SNB met investors' expectations and left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0% on Wednesday. Markets are now expecting the press release from the bank’s governor, Martin Schlegel, for further insight on the near-term monetary policy plans.

The bank’s statement highlights the lower-than-expected inflationary trends but affirms that the medium-term inflation remains virtually unchanged from the previous monetary policy meeting. The bank also notes that the Swiss economy contracted in Q3 but sees an improved economic outlook amid lower US tariffs and a somewhat stronger global growth, all in all, curbing hopes of negative interest rates.

The US Dollar, on the other hand, remains on the defensive following a more dovish than expected monetary policy decision by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points as expected and signalled only one further cut in 2026. Investors, however, remain confident that the bank will ease its monetary policy further next year, amid the soft hawkish dissent and Chairman Powell’s comments, downplaying concerns about inflation and ruling out rate hikes.

Economic Indicator

SNB Interest Rate Decision

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s four scheduled annual meetings, one per quarter. Generally, if the SNB is hawkish about the inflation outlook of the economy and raises interest rates, it is bullish for the Swiss Franc (CHF). Likewise, if the SNB has a dovish view on the economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for CHF.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Dec 11, 2025 08:30

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: 0%

Consensus: 0%

Previous: 0%

Source: Swiss National Bank

Economic Indicator

SNB Press Conference

The Swiss National Bank (SNB), led by the Chairman of the Governing Board, holds a press conference after each of its quarterly meetings, held in March, June, September and December, when it takes decisions on interest rates and formulates economic forecasts for the future. The press conference has two parts – first a prepared statement is read out, then the conference is open to questions from the press. The questions often lead to unscripted answers that create market volatility. Hawkish comments tend to boost the Swiss Franc (CHF), while a dovish message tends to weaken it.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Dec 11, 2025 09:00

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: -

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: Swiss National Bank

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1700, US Jobless Claims data eyed

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1700, US Jobless Claims data eyed

EUR/USD is trading in a range around 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The pair's upside remains capped by a pause in the US Dollar decline, led by the less hawkish Fed outcome. Markets await the release of the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report for further trading incentives. 

GBP/USD struggles below 1.3400 ahead of US employment data

GBP/USD struggles below 1.3400 ahead of US employment data

GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3400 in the European session on Thursday, pressured by a modest US Dollar upswing. Nonetheless, the potential downside might be limited after the US Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut at its December policy meeting. Traders brace for the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report due later in the day. 

Gold bounces off $4,200 neighborhood, down a little amid mixed fundamental cues

Gold bounces off $4,200 neighborhood, down a little amid mixed fundamental cues

Gold recovers slightly from the vicinity of the $4,200 mark, though it sticks to its negative bias through the first half of the European session. The US Dollar attracts some buyers and recovers a part of the previous day's post-FOMC slump to its lowest level since October 24. This fails to assist the commodity in capitalizing on its modest intraday uptick to the weekly high.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana price is trading below $130 on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

Fed projects only 50 bps of additional rate cuts between 2026 and 2027; lifts GDP forecasts

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot, released on Wednesday, indicates that interest rates will average 3.4% by the end of 2026, in line with the September projection.

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers