USD/CHF retreats from 0.8000 following SNB's decision



The Swiss Franc is drawing support from the Swiss National Bank's (SNB), monetary policy decision. The USD/CHF has turned lower from levels near the 0.8000 line, and is testing fresh three-week lows at 0.7985 at the time of writing, after having depreciated nearly 1% in the last three days.



The SNB met investors' expectations and left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0% on Wednesday. Markets are now expecting the press release from the bank’s governor, Martin Schlegel, for further insight on the near-term monetary policy plans.



The bank’s statement highlights the lower-than-expected inflationary trends but affirms that the medium-term inflation remains virtually unchanged from the previous monetary policy meeting. The bank also notes that the Swiss economy contracted in Q3 but sees an improved economic outlook amid lower US tariffs and a somewhat stronger global growth, all in all, curbing hopes of negative interest rates.



The US Dollar, on the other hand, remains on the defensive following a more dovish than expected monetary policy decision by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points as expected and signalled only one further cut in 2026. Investors, however, remain confident that the bank will ease its monetary policy further next year, amid the soft hawkish dissent and Chairman Powell’s comments, downplaying concerns about inflation and ruling out rate hikes.

Economic Indicator SNB Interest Rate Decision The Swiss National Bank (SNB) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s four scheduled annual meetings, one per quarter. Generally, if the SNB is hawkish about the inflation outlook of the economy and raises interest rates, it is bullish for the Swiss Franc (CHF). Likewise, if the SNB has a dovish view on the economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for CHF. Read more. Last release: Thu Dec 11, 2025 08:30 Frequency: Irregular Actual: 0% Consensus: 0% Previous: 0% Source: Swiss National Bank