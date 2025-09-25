SNB's Martin: Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice Chairman Antoine Martin is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision.
Key quotes
Global economic developments dampened by US tariffs and ongoing high uncertainty.
Global economic outlook slowed in H1 2025, particularly in the US.
Continuing high uncertainty has negative impact on companies' investment activities.
Growth momentum subdued in euro area, solid growth in China.
Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters.
US tariffs likely to curb global trade and reduce purchasing power of US households.
Market reaction
USD/CHF was last seen trading 0.18% higher on the day at 0.7961, with traders digesting the SNB’s expected interest rate decision.
Swiss Franc Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|0.01%
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|0.13%
|EUR
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.01%
|-0.13%
|-0.14%
|0.13%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|-0.19%
|-0.13%
|0.15%
|JPY
|0.07%
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.06%
|-0.10%
|0.11%
|0.23%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|0.17%
|AUD
|0.16%
|0.13%
|0.19%
|0.10%
|0.14%
|0.31%
|0.28%
|NZD
|0.13%
|0.14%
|0.13%
|-0.11%
|0.13%
|-0.31%
|0.02%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|-0.13%
|-0.15%
|-0.23%
|-0.17%
|-0.28%
|-0.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).
