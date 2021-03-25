SNB’s Jordan: We welcome the slight depreciation of the Swiss franc

Following the Swiss Nation Bank (SNB) monetary policy announcement, Chairman Jordan said that “we welcome the slight depreciation of the Swiss franc” while speaking at the post-policy press conference.

Our willingness to intervene in the FX market remains the same.

Absolutely no change in our monetary policy.

More cautious language on interventions and higher inflation forecasts should not be seen as an exit from the expansive policy.

We need higher inflation; the situation has to change considerably before changing policy.

US stimulus programme will have a positive effect but not to lead to overheating.

Have no fears about expanding balance sheet.