Iran ready to abandon nuclear program on a rewarding US offer – Sky News Arabia

Sky News Arabia reported on Thursday that Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister said that Iran is ready to abandon its nuclear program on the condition that the United States presents a rewarding alternative offer.

Market reaction

The immediate market reaction to this headline helpd the risk mood improve and caused the US Dollar (USD) to lose its traction.

At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.1% on the day at 98.85, while US stock index futures were trading marginally higher on the day.

Additionally, crude oil prices turned south and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was last seen trading at $75.70, down about 0.5% on a daily basis.