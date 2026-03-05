Iran ready to abandon nuclear program on a rewarding US offer – Sky News Arabia
Sky News Arabia reported on Thursday that Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister said that Iran is ready to abandon its nuclear program on the condition that the United States presents a rewarding alternative offer.
Market reaction
The immediate market reaction to this headline helpd the risk mood improve and caused the US Dollar (USD) to lose its traction.
At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.1% on the day at 98.85, while US stock index futures were trading marginally higher on the day.
Additionally, crude oil prices turned south and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was last seen trading at $75.70, down about 0.5% on a daily basis.
Author
Eren Sengezer
FXStreet
As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.