SNB minutes rule out fears of inflation remaining persistently negative

The latest minutes from the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) September monetary policy meeting express that interest rates won’t fall into negative territory as inflationary pressures in the economy are not expected to become persistently negative. The SNB also clarified that the impact of United States (US) tariffs on the Swiss economy would be limited.

Key Quotes

The governing board concluded that the current implementation of monetary policy was appropriate under various scenarios and should therefore be maintained.



Inflation in Switzerland is not expected to become persistently negative.



The increase in US tariffs is directly impacting only part of the economy.



US tariffs are likely to curb global trade and reduce the purchasing power of US households.



Signs of a cooling in the US labour market increased market expectations of a further easing of monetary policy in the US.



Financial market situation was characterized by low volatility in the third quarter of 2025.



The main risks for the economy are still the development of US tariffs and global demand.



For the inflation forecast, large exchange rate movements are above all cited as a risk factor.

Market reaction to SNB minutes

The USD/CHF pair attracts slight bids after the SNB minutes release and rises to near 0.7980 during Thursday’s European session, 0.21% higher from Wednesday’s close.