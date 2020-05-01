Singapore: Unemployment expected to rose to 3.5% - UOB

Barnabas Gan, Economist at UOB Group, reviewed the prospects for the labour market figures in Singapore.
Key Quotes
“Singapore’s overall unemployment rate rose to 2.4% in the first quarter of 2020, according to preliminary estimates by the Ministry of Manpower. Higher unemployment rates for both residents (from 3.2% to 3.3%) and citizens (from 3.3% to 3.5%) were also observed.”
“Retrenchment numbers also rose in 1Q20 to 3,000 persons, up from 2,670 in the previous quarter. The level of retrenchment remains significantly lower compared to Global Financial Crisis (GFC) where retrenchments surged to 12,760 in 1Q09.”
“Total employment in Singapore however plunged by 19,900 jobs, led by a significant reduction in foreign employment. All three major industries (Manufacturing, Services & Construction) saw reduction in employment.”
“Labour conditions are still expected to worsen especially in the upcoming quarter considering the circuit breaker measures as well as the sharp decline in global demand. We expect unemployment to rise to 3.5% in 2020, with upside risks should the COVID-19 pandemic be more severe and protracted than anticipated.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on track to end two-week losing run
While EUR/USD has pulled back from two-week highs registered on Thursday, the currency pair still looks set to end its two-week losing trend. With European data docket empty, the pair is at the mercy of the stock markets and US data.
GBP/USD snaps two-day run-up, slips below 1.2600, ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD slips from 13-day high amid broad US dollar pullback amid US-China trade woes. UK PM Johnson to give guidelines on easing lockdown restrictions next week. Focus on UK PMIs amid holiday-thinned trading.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD path of least resistance is down
Gold prices have suffered a sell-off as April drew to a close and as money managers adjusted their portfolios. How is the precious metal positioned on the charts? The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that XAU/USD faces resistance at $1691.
WTI: Hourly chart shows bearish divergence
West Texas Intermediate may extend losses to former hurdle-turned-support, as the hourly chart is reporting a bearish indicator divergence. A former resistance-turned-support near $18.50 may come into play.