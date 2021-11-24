Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD seesaws around the $23.30-60 range, after US data, ahead FOMC minutes

- XAG/USD remained subdued in the Asian and the European session as investors await FOMC minutes.
- XAG/USD did not react to earlier US economic data.
- XAG/USD: The break of an upslope support trendline on Tuesday, could accelerate the downfall towards $23.00.
Silver (XAG/USD) edges lower during the New York session, down 0.80%, trading at $23.47 at the time of writing. The market sentiment is downbeat and has been like that since Monday when US President Joe Biden renominated Jerome Powell to the Fed for a second four-year period. That benefitted the greenback, with the US Dollar Index closing to the 97.00 figure, sitting at 96.89, up some 0.42%.
Meanwhile, US bond yields are down, except for the short-term ones. The 2-year and the 5-year are rising three and one basis point each, sitting at 0.64% and 1.34%, respectively. The 10-year US Treasury yield is down one basis point, currently at 1.65%.
Further, despite that nominal yields in the long term are lower, real yields have jumped from -1.91% up to -1.67% in the last couple of weeks, thus weighing on the non-yielding metal, as it seems investors start to price in higher interest rates in the US in 2022.
The US economic docket featured the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 20 increased up to 199K, better than the 260K estimated by analysts, the lowest since 1969. Moving to the Federal Reserve’s favorite gauge for inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index increased by 4.1% YoY in October, in line with the median economist forecasts and confirmed a 0.4% rise from last month’s upwardly revised reading of 3.7%.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From the technical perspective, the white metal has been trading lower, leaving the 100 and the 200-day moving averages (DMA’s) above the spot price, whereas the 50-DMA lying at $23.53, is support for silver, though at press time, seems to be giving way to USD bulls. Further, the break of a two-month-old upslope support trendline on Tuesday opened the door for further downward pressure on the precious metal.
In the outcome of XAG/USD continuing lower, the first demand area would be the November 23 swing low at $23.27. A breach of the abovementioned would expose November 3 cycle low at $23.02, followed by the August 9 pivot low at $22.17.
On the other hand, if silver reclaims the $24.00 handle, that could pave the way for further upside. The first resistance would be the September 3 swing high at $24.87, immediately followed by $25.00.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.89
|Today daily open
|23.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.37
|Daily SMA50
|23.54
|Daily SMA100
|24.06
|Daily SMA200
|25.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.32
|Previous Daily Low
|23.28
|Previous Weekly High
|25.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.56
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
