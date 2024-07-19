Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD nosedives to near $29 as China offers sluggish fiscal boost

Silver price plummets to near $29.00 on absence of big boost economic measures from China.

Higher US Dollar due to expectations of Trump’s victory in US presidential elections has weighed on the Silver price.

Silver price plunges after a decisive break below advancing trendline.

Silver price (XAG/USD) plummeted to near $29.00 in Friday’s American session. The white metal faces an intense sell-off as the outcome of China’s third plenum meeting had less stimulus measures to address economic challenges and was more focusing more on “high-quality development”.

World’s second-largest economy struggles to maintain the economic growth momentum due to poor demand from domestic and the overseas market. Therefore, investors were expecting big bold fiscal measures China’s Communist Party to uplift growth prospects.

Absence of strong fiscal measures to boost industrial output has weighed on the Silver price. The application of Silver, as a metal, has application in various sectors such as Electric Vehicles, medical appliances and consumer durables.

Meanwhile, a sharp recovery in the US Dollar (USD) due to growing speculation for Donald Trump’s victory in upcoming United States (US) presidential elections has also weighed on the Silver price. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, advances to near 104.30 after recovering from an almost four-month low of 103.65. Improved appeal of the US Dollar makes the Silver price an expensive bet for investors.

However, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely anticipated to start reducing interest rates from the September meeting. The expectations rose by cooling inflationary pressures and easing labor market strength.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price extends its losing streak for the third trading session on Friday. The white metal weakens after a breakdown below the upward-sloping trendline plotted from February 28 low at $22.28. The asset has dropped below the 20- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which trade around $30.20 and $29.66, respectively, suggesting that the near-term trend has turned bearish.

On the downside, 4 December 2023 high at $25.90 will be a major support zone for the Silver price.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.

Silver daily chart