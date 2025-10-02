Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD hovers around $47.50 as safe-haven demand increases

- Silver price maintains its position near the fresh 14-year high of $47.83 marked on Wednesday.
- The safe-haven Silver gains after the US government shutdown put thousands of federal jobs at risk.
- The non-interest-bearing Silver draws buyers as labor market weakness fueled expectations of further Fed rate cuts.
Silver price (XAG/USD) hovers near a new 14-year high of $47.83 reached on Wednesday, trading around $47.50 per troy ounce during early European hours on Thursday. Crude Oil prices may appreciate further amid increased safe-haven demand following the United States (US) government shutdown. The shutdown put thousands of federal jobs at risk after partisan divisions blocked Congress and the White House from reaching a funding agreement.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has paused virtually all activity, which may cause the delay of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due on Friday. Meanwhile, the US ADP Employment Change report, released on Wednesday, showed that private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September, while annual pay growth was 4.5%. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000.
The non-interest-bearing Silver attracts buyers as the labor market weakness boosts bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 99% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and an 87% possibility of another reduction in December.
Silver price also draws support from supply concerns, as the Silver Institute projected a global market deficit for the fifth consecutive year in 2025, with output forecast at 844 million ounces, around 100 million ounces below demand. Additionally, India doubled its imports of precious metals, including Silver, in September from August, as banks and jewellers rushed to build inventories ahead of festivals and to avoid higher import taxes, Reuters trade and government sources.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts modest gains above 1.1700 as US government shutdown weighs on US Dollar
The EUR/USD pair gains ground near 1.1735 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The concern over the impact of the US government shutdown undermines the US Dollar against the Euro. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims will not be published in light of the ongoing federal shutdown.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3500 amid BoE cautious stance
GBP/USD extends its gains for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3480 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair may further appreciate as the Pound Sterling receives support from the cautious remarks from the Bank of England (BoE) officials.
Gold remains confined in a range below all-time peak; bulls not ready to give up
Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move heading into the European session on Thursday and remains well within striking distance of the all-time peak touched the previous day. Investors seem unfazed by a partial US government shutdown amid expectations of a limited impact on the economic performance.
Dog-themed meme coins DOGE and SHIB extend gains as bearish pressure eases
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices extend their gains on Thursday, after rallying over 7% and 5% so far this week. Both dog-themed meme coins signal fading bearish pressure on the momentum indicators and open the door for a continued rally in both meme coins.
Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation
The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.