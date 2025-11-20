Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD hesitates around $51.00 with US NFP eyed

Silver (XAG/USD) retreated from weekly highs near $52.00 on Wednesday, as the US Dollar jumped following the release of hawkishly leaning FOMC minutes. The precious metal is now hesitating around the $51.00 level, although it maintains its broader bullish trend intact, while above the $50.00 area.



The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points in December, but the minutes of the meeting, released on Wednesday, showed a significant opposition within the committee. This has prompted investors to dial down hopes of another interest rate cut in December, which sent the Greenback rallying across the board.

XAU/USD has a strong support area at $50.00

XAG/USD 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture shows hesitation, with price action moving within Wednesday’s trading range, with upside attempts capped below a previous support area, at $52.00 (November 13 lows), and bears contained above the key $50.00 area.



The long wicks in the daily chart reveal an undecided market. To the downside, bears should confirm the break of a confluence of support levels in the area of $50.00, where Wednesday’s low meets the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the early November rally and the rising trendline from late October lows.



Further down, the October 13 high, and November 18 low, at $49.35 would come into focus, ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the mentioned cycle, near $48.90.

Bulls, on the contrary, would have to break above the mentioned $52.00 area to shift the focus towards the November 14 high at $53.65 and the long-term highs between $54.60 and $54.80.