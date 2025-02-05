Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD gives up gains after upbeat US ADP Employment data

Silver price gives up a majority of intraday gains after the release of the upbeat US private employment data for January.

Strong labor demand would force the Fed to maintain the status quo for longer.

Investors expect the trade war would be limited between the US and China.

Silver price (XAG/USD) surrenders almost its entire intraday gains and falls back to near $32.00 in Wednesday’s North American session. The white metal faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) attempts to gain ground on the back of upbeat United States (US) ADP Employment Change data for January. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, finds buyers’ demand near 107.40 but is still over 0.4% down intraday.

The agency reported that 183K new workers were hired by the private sector last month, which were significantly higher than estimates of 150K, and the prior release of 176K, revised significantly higher from 122K.

Signs of strong labor demand would force Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to keep interest rates at their current levels for longer. Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that they will make monetary policy adjustments only after seeing “real progress in inflation or at least some weakness in labor market”. Technically, the Fed’s stance for keeping interest rates steady weighs on precious metals, such as Silver.

Meanwhile, investors are also doubting the Silver outlook amid receding fears of a lethal global trade war. Market participants expect the trade war to remain restricted between China and the US. Investors have interpreted President Donald trump’s tariff agenda as more a negotiating tool after his decision of suspending the order of imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

While 10% tariffs on China have come into effect from February, and in retaliation, China has also imposed levies on the US.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price strives to break above the immediate resistance of $32.50, which is plotted from the December 9 high. The outlook of the white metal remains bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is sloping higher near $30.90.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 60.00-80.00 range, suggesting that the momentum is bullish.

Looking down, the upward-sloping trendline from the August 8 low of $26.45 will be the key support for the Silver price around $29.50. While, the October 31 high of $33.90 will be the key barrier.

Silver daily chart