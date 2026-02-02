TRENDING:
Saudi Arabia Gold price today: Gold falls, according to FXStreet data
FXStreet Team

Gold prices fell in Saudi Arabia on Monday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 560.57 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per gram, down compared with the SAR 585.06 it cost on Friday.

The price for Gold decreased to SAR 6,537.60 per tola from SAR 6,823.99 per tola on friday.

Unit measure

Gold Price in SAR

1 Gram

560.57

10 Grams

5,605.41

Tola

6,537.60

Troy Ounce

17,436.96

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Saudi Arabia by adapting international prices (USD/SAR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1850 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1850 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s losses near 1.1850 in the early European trading hours on Monday. The pair remains vulnerable to further downside as the US Dollar stays firm following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair. The focus now shifts to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data. 

GBP/USD drops below 1.3700 as markets mull a Fed under Warsh

GBP/USD drops below 1.3700 as markets mull a Fed under Warsh

GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.3700 in the European morning on Monday. Traders weigh what a Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh might look like, propping up the US Dollar at the expense of the Pound Sterling. The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index report is next of note later on Monday. 

Gold: Correction extends ahead of US ISM PMI

Gold: Correction extends ahead of US ISM PMI

Gold price extends correction to fresh monthly lows near $4,400 in European trading on Monday, pressured by some profit-taking. The precious metal continues its downtrend after reaching historic highs last week as Kevin Warsh's nomination as the next Fed chair eases concerns over the US central bank’s independence, bolstering the US Dollar recovery. US ISM PMI Manufacturing PMI data is awaited. 

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin (BTC) price falls below the $75,000 mark on Monday, having corrected nearly 11% in the previous week and reaching level not seen in nearly 10 months. Market momentum has clearly turned bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $70,000.

Warsh effect ripples through markets, central banks on deck this week

Warsh effect ripples through markets, central banks on deck this week

The first full month of the year is behind us, and, honestly, it has been rather more dramatic than most had anticipated when toasting the New Year. We wrapped up last week with US President Donald Trump announcing his Fed Chair pick. 

