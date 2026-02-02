USD/CAD remains stronger near 1.3650 as Oil prices decline

USD/CAD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.3660 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair remains stronger as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) struggles amid declining Oil prices, given Canada’s status of the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price falls over 5% after four days of losses, trading around $62.00 per barrel at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices edge lower as traders keep a close watch on the United States (US)–Iran negotiations that could ease geopolitical risk premiums. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said the United States “hopefully” would reach a deal with Iran, after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that a US attack could trigger a wider regional conflict.

The USD/CAD pair may further strengthen as the US Dollar could receive support from rising cautious sentiment surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy outlook, following US President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair, which markets view as signaling a more disciplined and cautious approach to monetary easing.

Fed officials also struck a patient tone. St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said further rate cuts are not warranted, describing the 3.50%–3.75% policy range as broadly neutral, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reiterated that policy should remain modestly restrictive.

The Greenback also gained support as risk sentiment improved after the US Senate reached an agreement to advance a government funding package, thereby averting a shutdown, according to Politico.