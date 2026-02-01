Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD falls below $4,800 as Warsh pick eases Fed independence concerns

Gold price (XAU/USD) tumbles to around $4,780 during the early Asian session on Monday. The precious metal extends the decline after reaching historic highs last week amid signs of political stability in the United States (US). Traders will take more cues from the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report later on Monday.

The yellow metal had been soaring to record highs in the previous weeks, bolstered by worries that US President Donald Trump would choose a Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman who would cave into his demands to cut interest rates. Nonetheless, reports that Trump would nominate Kevin Warsh, who is seen as a relatively safe bet compared with other candidates, weigh on the Gold price as it eases concerns over the Fed’s independence.

On the other hand, ongoing geopolitical tensions, including US-Iran tensions, could provide some support to a traditional safe-haven asset like Gold. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned over the weekend that any attack on his country would spark a regional conflict, as the US continues to build up its forces nearby.

Additionally, rising demand from major central banks could underpin the precious metal. "Investors and global central banks have... favoured gold as their reserve currency of choice, which they believe insulates them from US policy dependence," said Emma Wall, chief investment strategist at Hargreaves Lansdown. "Certain nations will have observed the threat of Russia having its US dollar assets seized by global players supportive of Ukraine, and subsequently considered the metal a more attractive neutral reserve," she added.