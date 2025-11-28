TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD bulls remain focused on the $54.40 level

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD bulls remain focused on the $54.40 level
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

Silver remains steady near $54.00 after rejection at $54.40 area.

XAG/USD metal is on track for a nearly 8% rally this week.

Investors' hopes of Fed monetary policy easing are supporting speculative demand for precious metals.

Silver (XAG/USD) has failed to break November’s peak, at $54.40 area on Friday, weighed by a somewhat firmer US Dollar. The precious metal, however, remains close to $54.00, trading at $53,85 at the time of writing, after rallying nearly 8% this week.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of peers, is picking up from weekly lows amid a frail rebound in US Treasury yields on Friday's thinned Thanksgiving trading.

Nevertheless, the market is pricing a quarter-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December, and a few more next year, which is likely to keep speculative demand for the Greenback subdued and fuel the precious metal's rally.

Technical Analysis: The next upside targets are $54.40 and $54.85

XAG/USD 4-Hour Chart
XAG/USD 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture remains positive. The rejection at $54.40 earlier on Friday has been contained above $53.50. Oscillators are at positive levels. The 4-Hour RSI is right below oversold territory while the MACD is turning flat at high levels, suggesting the possibility of some consolidation.

On the downside, the intra-day low at the mentioned $53.50 level is the prime support area ahead of Thursday’s low at the $52.70 area and the November 25 low, near $50.70.

Bulls remain focused on the November 13 highs, at the $54.40 area, which is the last hurdle ahead of the multi-year high of $54.85 reached in mid-October. Further up, the 261% Fibonacci extension of the November 21-25 rally, a common exhaustion level, is at the $56.60 area.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD now picks up pace and reclaims the 1.1600 region and beyond, clinching its fifth consecutive daily gain. The US Dollar’s persistent downside bias continues to lend support to the risk complex ahead of the Fed’s “blackout period”, which kicks in on Saturday.

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD navigates an inconclusive range, hovering around the 1.3230 zone on Friday and closing the week with marked gains on the back of the strong decline in the Greenback.

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold gathers extra steam and surpasses the key $4,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday, clocking at the same time new two-week highs in the context of an intense decline in the US Dollar. Reinforcing the above remains growing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers