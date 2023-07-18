Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD advances on soft US economic data, dovish ECB tilt

- US retail sales in June and core retail sales fell short of estimates, while industrial production significantly declined, indicating weakness in the US economy.”
- The dovish tilt from ECB member Klas Knot suggests a potential halt in the ECB’s tightening cycle, providing a bullish backdrop for Silver.
- US Treasury bond yields remained largely unchanged, with the 2-year Treasury note yielding 4.764% and the 10-year benchmark note at 3.789%.
Silver price advances as the Asian session begins, reclaiming the $25.00 figure, bolstered by soft economic data from the United States (US) and weaker inflation reports in Canada. That, alongside a ‘dovish’ tilt of European Central Bank (ECB) member Klas Knot, opened the door for the ECB to halt its tightening cycle. The XAG/USD exchanges hands at $25.06 troy ounce, gaining 0.01%.
XAG/USD reclaims $25.00 mark amid dovish signals and underwhelming US Retail Sales figures
In June, US Retail Sales saw a month-on-month increase of 0.2%, falling short of the estimated growth rate of 0.5%. When excluding automobile sales, the core retail sales figures also missed forecasts, with a modest 0.2% increase compared to the anticipated 0.3%. Other data released by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) revealed a significant decline in Industrial Production, flashing further weakness in the US economy. Monthly figures indicated a slide of -0.5% compared to the previous month, below the estimated 0% growth. Annually, market participants had projected a 1.1% expansion, but the data from June showed a decline of -0.4%.
In response to the data release, the XAG/USD jumped to its daily high of $25.17 before reversing its course, with Silver’s finishing the session with a close of $25.05. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar against a basket of other major currencies, currently stands at 99.817, representing a decrease of 0.07%.
Furthermore, US Treasury bond yields waved during the day, with the 2-year Treasury note yielding 4.764%, almost unchanged. The 10-year benchmark note is 3.789%, unchanged.
On the Canadian front, inflation data came softer than expected, while the ECB’s ‘dovish’ tilt by the ex-uber hawk Klas Knot suggested that “risks of perhaps doing too much, needs to be paid more attention to.”
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Silver’s daily chart portrays the white metal as upward biased, but its gains could be capped around the May 11 high of $25.47, which could be tested soon. Even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is about to enter overbought conditions, XAG/USD might test the previously mentioned level, which, once breached, could send XAG/USD rallying toward $26.00. Otherwise, if Silver can’t surpass $25.00, XAG/USD’s immediate support would be the June 9 high at $24.52 before diving to $24.00.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|24.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.2
|Daily SMA50
|23.57
|Daily SMA100
|23.56
|Daily SMA200
|22.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.94
|Previous Daily Low
|24.6
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.75
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
