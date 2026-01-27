Silver (XAG/USD) trades around 112.50 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 3.80% on the day, extending its four-day bullish momentum after erasing recent losses. The white metal benefits from a macroeconomic backdrop marked by rising political and geopolitical risks, prompting investors to rotate toward safe-haven assets.

The prospect of a partial shutdown of the US government is fueling uncertainty after Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced his opposition to a funding package that includes appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security. As the deadline to avert a government shutdown approaches, markets are reducing risk exposure, directly supporting demand for Silver.

At the same time, the monetary policy environment remains favorable for precious metals. Investors remain cautious ahead of upcoming decisions by the Federal Reserve (Fed), while speculation continues that monetary easing could accelerate later in the year. Expectations of interest rate cuts weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and strengthen the appeal of non-yielding assets such as Silver in an environment where real rates are expected to stay low.

Trade tensions are also contributing to market support. US President Donald Trump recently warned that tariffs on South Korean imports could be raised to 25% from the current 15%, citing delays in the approval of a trade agreement. He also threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Canadian goods if Ottawa were to pursue a trade deal with Beijing. These statements reinforce fears of escalating protectionism and sustain demand for safe-haven assets.

Silver also benefits from a broader reallocation toward real assets. A pullback in sovereign Bonds and certain currencies, against the backdrop of heavy fiscal spending and elevated public debt in major economies, is fueling what some investors describe as a debasement trade.

In this environment, Silver maintains a fundamentally bullish bias, supported by the combination of political risks, monetary uncertainty, and persistent geopolitical tensions.