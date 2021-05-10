Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD tracks S&P 500 Futures to refresh multi-day top above $27.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver remains on the front foot and refreshes the highest levels since late February.
  • S&P 500 Futures stay mildly bid near record top as vaccine optimism, US-Iran deal extends Friday’s risk-on mood.
  • Fuel pipeline cyberattack, covid woes in Asia fail to dim market optimism.

Silver (XAG/USD) picks up bids around $27.60, up 0.35% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal prints a three-day uptrend while keeping Friday’s gains, backed by US dollar weakness. 

The European Union (EU) signed a major vaccine deal with the Pfizer-BioNTech, which in turn enables the bloc to match the pace with other developed nations/regions, as far as the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is concerned. On the same line, Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) is also up for availing the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs with a few weeks to tame the risk of the pandemic’s resurgence at home. Further, Iran hasn’t dumped nuclear talks with the US, surprisingly, which in turn backs the risk-on mood.

However, Brexit jitters join the covid woes in Japan and India, as well as the US government’s declaration of the state of emergency over fuel pipeline cyber-attack, test the market’s optimism.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print 0.26% intraday gains after recently refreshing the all-time high with 4,237.62. Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury yields regain 1.60%, up by two basis points (bps). Though, the US dollar index (DXY) refrains from extending Friday’s losses, the heaviest in six months, towards late February lows.

Moving on, risk catalysts need to entertain the bullion traders as the economic calendar is light for the day. Among the key news, covid, vaccine and central bank policymakers’ comments, if any, will be the key to watch for fresh impulse.

Technical Analysis

FXStreet’s Ross J. Burland says, “The bullish impulse may have run out of juice considering how far it has come in just a short couple of days. The price has met a significant daily structure at the highs which have already started to result in profit-taking.

Read: XAG/USD bulls moving up against a wall of key resistance

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 27.55
Today Daily Change 0.08
Today Daily Change % 0.29%
Today daily open 27.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.16
Daily SMA50 25.79
Daily SMA100 26.12
Daily SMA200 25.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.68
Previous Daily Low 27.14
Previous Weekly High 27.68
Previous Weekly Low 25.81
Previous Monthly High 26.64
Previous Monthly Low 24.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 27.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

