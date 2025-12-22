The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, struggles to build on last week's recovery from its lowest level since early August and trades with a mild negative bias during the early European session on Monday. The Index is currently placed just above mid-98.00s, down over 0.10% for the day, and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak to a one-week top, touched on Friday.

The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has flattened at 98.61 after a prior rise, with price now marginally below it. This alignment keeps a mild bearish bias as the average acts as near-term resistance. A daily close above the 100-day SMA would ease the cap, whereas failure to reclaim it keeps downside risks in play. The DXY remains beneath the 100-day SMA, which has started to roll over, maintaining a defensive tone. The slow drift in the average’s slope highlights a lack of trend strength, and the index holding under it preserves pressure.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the Signal line and under zero, though it has been edging higher, suggesting fading bearish pressure. The MACD momentum improves as the line climbs toward the zero mark, but a bullish crossover has yet to materialize. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 42.99, below the 50 midline, reflecting subdued momentum. A recovery toward 50 could stabilize the tone. A decisive break above the 100-day SMA at 98.61 would shift focus to the upside, while failure there would keep sellers in control.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

DXY daily chart