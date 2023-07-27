Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD snaps two-day uptrend below $25.00, focus on 200-SMA and US GDP

- Silver Price retreats from fortnight-old resistance to print the first daily loss in three.
- RSI pullback from overbought territory, looming bear cross on MACD tease XAG/USD sellers.
- 200-SMA, three-week-old rising support line challenges Silver bears before putting them in the driver’s seat.
- US GDP, Durable Goods Orders need to back recently hawkish Fed concerns to defend XAG/USD sellers.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) sticks to mild losses around $24.90 amid early Thursday morning in Asia, after rising in the last two consecutive days to refresh the weekly top.
That said, the XAG/USD’s latest pullback could be linked to the metal’s inability to cross a two-week-old horizontal resistance area around $25.00-05 by the press time.
Also luring the Silver sellers is the looming bear cross on the MACD and the RSI (14) line’s retreat from the overbought territory.
However, the 200-SMA level of around $24.80 restricts further downside of the XAG/USD, a break of which will highlight an upward-sloping support line from early July, close to $24.55 at the latest, for the Silver sellers to watch.
In a case where the Silver Price remains bearish past $24.55, the weekly bottom of around $24.25 will act as the final defense of the Silver buyers.
Meanwhile, a clear upside break of the aforementioned horizontal resistance area surrounding $25.00-05 will need validation from the monthly peak close to $25.30 to welcome the XAG/USD bulls.
Following that, a run-up to challenge the yearly top of around $26.15 will be in the spotlight.
Overall, the market’s cautious mood ahead of the first readings of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2), US Durable Goods Orders for June and the monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) prod the Silver buyers of late.
Silver Price: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|24.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.94
|Daily SMA50
|23.63
|Daily SMA100
|23.84
|Daily SMA200
|23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.04
|Previous Daily Low
|24.52
|Previous Weekly High
|25.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.59
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares Fed-inspired bounce below 0.6800 amid mixed sentiment, US GDP eyed
AUD/USD fades post-Fed recovery after snapping two-day winning streak. Disappointment from Australia inflation, China woes supersedes unimpressive FOMC, Powell’s speech to keep Aussie bears hopeful. More clues of Aussie inflation eyed for immediate directions, highlighting Q2 Export-Import Price Index.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.1100 within nearby bearish channel as ECB fears mount
EUR/USD pares post-Fed gains within eight-day-old descending trend channel. Fears of ECB’s dovish hike prod Euro bulls, positioning for US Q2 GDP also weigh on prices. Upbeat oscillators, sustained trading beyond key horizontal support, rising trend line favor Euro buyers.
Gold climbs to $1,975 area, closer to weekly peak set on Wednesday
Gold price trades with positive bias for the third straight day and hovers near the weekly high. Looming recession risks benefit the safe-haven metal ahead of the ECB and key US macro data. Bets for additional rate hikes by major central banks might act as a headwind for the XAU/USD.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
Fed review: Balancing act with focus on data
The Fed delivered the widely anticipated 25bp hike in the July meeting while keeping the door open for further hikes. That said, Powell carefully refrained from pre-committing to any future policy actions. The focus remains on incoming data, with two more CPI prints and Jobs Reports still to go before the September meeting.