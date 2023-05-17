Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains vulnerable to further downside past $24.00

Share:

Silver price licks its wounds at the lowest levels in six weeks.

Daily closing below 50-DMA, bearish MACD signals keep XAG/USD sellers hopeful.

100-DMA, nearly oversold RSI (14) line can restrict Silver Price downside.

Silver price (XAG/USD) remains mildly bid around $23.75-80 as it pares the biggest daily loss in a week at a 1.5-month low, marked the previous day, amid early Wednesday in Europe.

Despite the latest inaction, or say a short-covering move, the XAG/USD remains on the bear’s radar as it keeps Tuesday’s closing breakdown of the 50-DMA. Adding strength to the Silver Price downside bias are the bearish MACD signals.

With this, the XAG/USD is well-set to drop test the 100-DMA support of near $23.40 before poking the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of its March-May upside, close to the $23.00 round figure.

It’s worth noting, however, that the RSI (14) line is near to the oversold territory and hence suggests bottom-picking of the XAG/USD around the aforementioned supports.

Should the Silver price drop below $23.00, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden Fibonacci ratio, can challenge the XAG/USD bears near $22.30.

On the contrary, recovery moves need validation from the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding $24.10.

Even if the Silver price manages to provide a daily closing beyond $24.10, a horizontal area comprising levels marked since late March, around $24.20, can act as an extra filter towards the north before welcoming the XAG/USD bulls.

Following that, multiple levels marked during the April-May period, around $24.50-55, can act as the last defense of the XAG/USD bears.

Silver price: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected