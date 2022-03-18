Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains on the defensive, $25.00 holds the key for bulls

On the flip side, the key $25.00 psychological mark, closely followed by the $24.85 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $24.45 area amid slightly bullish oscillators. Some follow-through selling would make the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the slide to test sub-$24.00 levels.

The momentum could then push spot prices beyond the $25.75-$25.80 intermediate hurdle and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the $26.00 mark. The next relevant resistance is pegged near the $26.40 region, above which the XAG/USD could climb further towards the $27.00 round figure en-route mid-$27.00s.

From a technical perspective, this week's goodish rebound from the $24.45 area faltered near the 200-hour SMA. The mentioned barrier, currently around mid-$25.00s, should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively should set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move for the XAG/USD.

Silver edged lower on Friday and snapped two days of the winning streak, through the intraday downtick lacked follow-through selling. The XAU/USD remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the $25.25-$25.30 region, down 0.40% for the day.

