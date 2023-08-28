Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pullback towards sub-$24.00 region appears overdue

- Silver Price remains sluggish as buyers run out of steam around monthly high.
- One-week-old horizontal region joins bearish MACD signals to restrict immediate XAG/USD upside ahead of descending resistance line from late July.
- RSI’s retreat from overbought territory also suggests a pullback towards 200-SMA.
- Fortnight-old rising support line, key Fibonacci ratios act as additional downside filters.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) remains lackluster around $24.25 during the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session, after failing to cross a one-week-long horizontal hurdle the previous day.
That said, the bearish MACD signals join the RSI (14) line’s retreat from the overbought territory to suggest a consolidation in the XAG/USD price amid sluggish markets, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the mid-tier US data.
With this, the bright metal’s fall towards the $24.00 round figure appears imminent. However, the Silver Price remains on the buyer’s radar unless it stays beyond the 200-SMA support of around $23.85.
In a case where the XAG/USD remains bearish past $23.85, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-July upside and a two-week-old rising support line, respectively near $23.70 and $23.45, will challenge the bears.
It’s worth noting that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, also known as the “Golden Fibonacci Ratio, of around $23.30 acts as the final defense of the Silver buyers.
On the flip side, the aforementioned one-week-old horizontal resistance area surrounding $24.35-40 guards immediate recovery of the Silver Price ahead of a downward-sloping resistance line from July 20, close to $24.60 of late.
Silver Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|24.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.32
|Daily SMA50
|23.53
|Daily SMA100
|23.98
|Daily SMA200
|23.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.38
|Previous Daily Low
|23.92
|Previous Weekly High
|24.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.67
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD firmer sentiment, softer yields push Aussie bulls toward 0.6450, RBA’s Bullock eyed
AUD/USD edges higher past 0.6400 after a positive start of the week despite a quiet Monday. The Aussie pair managed to cheer China-inspired optimism and a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the upbeat Australia’s Retail Sales, the previous day.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.0850 as US Dollar traces softer yields, focus on German/US statistics
EUR/USD holds onto the week-start recovery gains around 1.0820. The Euro pair cheers the US Dollar’s pullback while tracing the downbeat Treasury bond yields. However, the mixed concerns about Germany and cautious mood ahead of this week’s top-tier inflation and employment data from the US and Eurozone checks the pair buyers.
Gold awaits US data to defend bulls past $1,910 support confluence
Gold holds onto the week-start strength despite retreating from a 13-day high during the late hours of Monday, edging higher to around $1,920. The XAU/USD cheers the softer US Dollar and Treasury bond yields amid optimism surrounding China.
“So long for crypto” - Bitcoin and digital assets might end as a fad if institutions allow
Cryptocurrencies have been a matter of debate in not just the financial world but also in the political world. Adoption of such a technology is taking some time owing to the decentralization and anonymity that comes with blockchain, but primarily, the success of cryptocurrencies is in the hands of institutions.
The long wait
In the coming quarters, economic growth in the US and the Eurozone should slow down and core inflation should move significantly lower. Monetary policy works will long and variable lags, so part of the impact of higher rates still needs to manifest itself.