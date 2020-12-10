Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD keeps pullback from 100-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver prints mild losses, recently fails to extent recovery moves from $23.87.
  • Sustained trading below the key HMA suggests further downside.
  • Monthly horizontal support challenges the bears amid normal RSI conditions.

Silver declines to $23.96, down 0.17% intraday, during Friday’s Asian trading. In doing so, the white metal keeps its U-turn from 100-HMA, marked the previous day, while defying Thursday’s recovery moves.

Considering the normal RSI conditions backing the latest pullback from the key HMA, the commodity prices can weaken further. However, a horizontal area comprising lows marked since December 01, between $23.50 and $23.60, offers a tough nut to crack for the silver sellers.

In a case where the metal bears dominate past-$23.50, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 30 to December 08 upside, at $23.02, will challenge the further downside.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 100-HMA, at $24.23 now, will have to refresh the monthly top of $24.86 before eyeing the $25.00 threshold.

During the quote’s successful rise above the $25.00 round-figure, November’s high near $26.00 will be in the spotlight.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.01
Today Daily Change 0.11
Today Daily Change % 0.46%
Today daily open 23.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.94
Daily SMA50 24.13
Daily SMA100 25.08
Daily SMA200 20.79
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.6
Previous Daily Low 23.59
Previous Weekly High 24.41
Previous Weekly Low 21.9
Previous Monthly High 26.01
Previous Monthly Low 21.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears

GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears

GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve  Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. 

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows

XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows

Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.

Gold news

Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump

Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump

A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.

Read more

WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00

WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00

WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures