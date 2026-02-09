EUR/JPY edges lower to near 185.50 after Japan’s ruling LDP landslide victory

The EUR/JPY cross loses traction to near 185.55 during the early European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens against the Euro (EUR) after Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won an outright majority in Sunday’s lower house election. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is set to speak later on Monday.

The coalition led by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secured a two-thirds supermajority in parliamentary elections. The landslide victory gives it the highest proportion of representatives in the lower house of any party in post-war elections in Japan.

“The LDP’s larger than expected victory prompted yen weakness in early trading, but profit-taking is leading to some yen strength,” said Motonari Sakai, chief manager of forex and financial products trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking.

On the other hand, concern about Japan's high public debt levels could exert some selling pressure on the JPY and create a tailwind for the cross. Takaichi announced plans to temporarily cut the sales tax on food last month, raising concerns over how Japan will pay for her plans to ramp up defense and other spending.

The ECB has held its benchmark interest rate at 2.0% for the fifth meeting in a row last week, as widely expected. ECB’s Lagarde said during the press conference that the central bank would maintain its data-dependent and “meeting-by-meeting approach,” and would not be “precommitting to a particular rate path.” Around 85% of economists surveyed by Reuters in their January poll said the ECB would keep the interest rates steady over the rest of 2026.