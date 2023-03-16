Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eases from key EMA confluence below $22.00

- Silver price takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends late Wednesday’s pullback from five-week high.
- Multiple key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) challenge XAG/USD bulls even as MACD signals favor upside.
- 6.5-month-old ascending trend line appears the key support to watch.
Silver price (XAG/USD) renews its intraday low near $21.70 as it consolidates the previous day’s gains, extending a pullback from a five-week high, during early Thursday. In doing so, the bright metal portrays the fourth consecutive failure on a day to cross the convergence of the key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
That said, the 50-EMA joins 100-EMA and 200-EMA to highlight the $21.80-90 region as a tough nut to crack for the Silver buyers.
Even so, bullish MACD signals join an upward-sloping trend line from early September 2022 to restrict the immediate downside of the XAG/USD around $20.00.
Ahead of that, the previous weekly top of around $21.30 and the $21.00 could lure the Silver bears.
In a case where the Silver price remains bearish past $20.00, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the November 2022 low near $18.80 can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond $21.90 appears necessary for the XAG/USD bulls to retake control.
Even so, the $22.00 threshold and January’s low near $22.75 could challenge the Silver buyers before giving them control.
Overall, the Silver price remains far from the buyer’s radar unless crossing $21.90. However, the downside room also appears limited.
Silver price: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41%
|Today daily open
|21.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.11
|Daily SMA50
|22.39
|Daily SMA100
|22.27
|Daily SMA200
|20.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.39
|Previous Daily Low
|21.54
|Previous Weekly High
|21.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.9
|Previous Monthly High
|24.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
