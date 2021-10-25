Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls step back from 100-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver eases from key SMA, keeps late Friday’s pullback from seven-week top.
  • Bullish candlestick formation, MACD conditions keep buyers hopeful.
  • September’s high add to the upside filters, fortnight-old support line probe sellers.

Silver (XAG/USD) stays mildly bid around $24.35 during early Monday.

The bright metal refreshed multi-day high the previous day before reversing from $24.82. In doing so, the quote potrayed a bullish candlestick, namely inverted hammer on the daily chart.

The bullish MACD signals and a fortnight-long support line also favor the XAG/USD bulls. However, 100-DMA near $24.55 guards the quote’s immediate upside.

Additionally challenging the silver buyers is a horizontal area comprising highs marked since early September, near $24.85.

In a case where the metal prices rally beyond $24.85, the $25.00 threshold may challenge the bulls ahead of directing them to the August month’s high of $26.00

On the flip side, a daily closing below an ascending support lien from October 12, around $23.85, becomes necessary for silver sellers to take entries.

Following that, mid-October high near $23.60 and a nine-week-old horizontal support, close to $22.90, will be in focus.

Silver: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.36
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 24.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.96
Daily SMA50 23.32
Daily SMA100 24.56
Daily SMA200 25.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.83
Previous Daily Low 24.12
Previous Weekly High 24.83
Previous Weekly Low 23.01
Previous Monthly High 24.87
Previous Monthly Low 21.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

