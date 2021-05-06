Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD battles immediate ascending channel resistance above $27.00

- Silver pokes 10-week top inside a bullish chart pattern.
- Upbeat MACD signals back the buyers but a pullback can’t be ruled out.
- 100-day SMA strengthens the monthly rising channel’s support.
Following its jump to the highest levels since late February the previous day, silver seesaws around $27.30 during the initial Asian session trading on Friday. The white metal pushed the upper line of a one-month-old rising channel while refreshing the highest levels since February 26 on Thursday.
Although bullish MACD signals join the rising channel pattern, the resistance line of the stated bullish formation may hinder the commodity’s north-run around $27.55.
Should the silver prices rally beyond $27.55, the $28.00 threshold and February 23 high near $28.35 will be on the buyer’s radar ahead of the yearly peak close to $30.00.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may revisit the $27.00 round figure before resting on the horizontal support from March 18, around $26.65.
However, any further weakness past $26.65 will be challenged by the support line of the stated channel and 100-day SMA around $26.15-10.
Overall, silver is likely to keep the upward trajectory but intermediate pullbacks can’t be ruled out.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.81
|Today Daily Change %
|3.06%
|Today daily open
|26.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.95
|Daily SMA50
|25.8
|Daily SMA100
|26.09
|Daily SMA200
|25.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.62
|Previous Daily Low
|26.11
|Previous Weekly High
|26.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.71
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers within range, lacks follow-through
Encouraging macroeconomic data from the EU and the US boosted risked sentiment, which in turn, helped EUR/USD to advance, currently nearing the weekly high at 1.2075.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 after a choppy reaction to the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 after an 80-pip move around the BOE's "Super Thursday." The bank announced a slowdown in buying bonds but no change to the overall scope. US jobless claims and elections in Scotland are awaited.
Gold Price Analysis: Gold bears seeking a correction to test bullish commitments
Gold has broken above the $1,800 mark, hitting the highest levels since February. The Confluence Detector is showing that XAU/USD has very few barriers through $1,850. Bears are lurking at resistance structure, eyeing a correction ahead of NFPs.
Dogecoin price targets $1 as the chase for high-yielding cryptos accelerates
Dogecoin price strength combined with the complementary volume highlights the continued fascination in the digital token, portending further gains in the days ahead.
US Nonfarm Payrolls April Preview: When the economy booms, its all about rates
The US labor market’s stars appear aligned for April.The economy is expanding rapidly, employers are confident and consumers eager to throw off the restraints of the past year.