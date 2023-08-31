Silver Price Analysis: Rising wedge confirmation directs XAG/USD sellers toward $24.00, US NFP eyed

- Silver Price remains sidelined after confirming one-week-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern.
- Cautious mood ahead of US NFP prods XAG/USD bears on their way to key SMA supports.
- Multiple upside hurdles to test Silver below $25.30 key resistance.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) remains on the back foot around $24.40 despite lacking downside momentum amid the early hours of Friday’s trading. In doing so, the bright metal portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the US employment report for August, including the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
However, bearish MACD signals and the downbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, join the confirmation of a one-week-old rising wedge bearish chart formation to keep the XAG/USD sellers hopeful.
With this, the Silver sellers appear well set to drop towards the 50-SMA level of around $24.15, a break of which could direct the XAG/USD toward the 200-SMA support of around $23.85.
It’s worth noting that the XAG/USD weakness past $23.85 will highlight the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July-August downside, near $23.40, ahead of directing the sellers toward the mid-August swing high of around $23.00.
On the flip side, the Silver Price remains on the back foot unless defying the rising wedge chart formation, by crossing the stated wedge’s upper line near $25.05.
Even so, the tops marked during late July and the previous monthly high, respectively near $25.15 and $25.30, will act as the final defense of the Silver bears.
Silver Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77%
|Today daily open
|24.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.36
|Daily SMA50
|23.6
|Daily SMA100
|23.96
|Daily SMA200
|23.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.02
|Previous Daily Low
|24.53
|Previous Weekly High
|24.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.67
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
