Silver Price Analysis: Bulls trying to retake control above $24.00

- Silver bounces off intraday low to challenge the short-term resistance line.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-hour EMA add to the upside barriers.
- One-week-old rising trend line will probe the bears.
Silver prices take a U-turn from intraday low while rising to $24.25 during early Thursday. In doing so, the metal buyers attack a falling trend line from Tuesday and 50% Fibonacci retracement of October 29 to November 08 upside.
With the normal RSI conditions favoring continuation of the recent corrective recovery, the bullion can overcome the $24.30 immediate resistance confluence. Though, 200-hour EMA near $24.40 stands tall to challenge the bulls afterward.
It should, however, be noted that the precious metal’s ability to cross $24.40 will aim for Friday’s low near $24.90 before eyeing the upside move towards the $25.50 and the monthly peak surrounding $26.00.
Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near $23.90 offers nearby support to watch should the commodity refreshes intraday low of $24.09.
If at all the silver sellers dominate past-$23.90, an ascending trend line from previous Wednesday, at $23.80 now, will be in the spotlight.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|24.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.32
|Daily SMA50
|24.79
|Daily SMA100
|24.07
|Daily SMA200
|20.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.44
|Previous Daily Low
|23.78
|Previous Weekly High
|25.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.17
