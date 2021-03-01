Silver Price Analysis: Bulls are in play with prospects of a 50% mean reverison

XAG/USD bulls in play but need to get and stay above 4-hour resistance.

Daily M-formation's neckline and confluence offer a compelling target to the upside.

Silver’s daily chart is compelling considering the M-formation, which is a bullish chart pattern.

This offers a confluence of the neck-line, the 10-day EMA and a 50% mean reversion of the daily bearish impulse. This area resides around $27.3000.

Daily chart

From a 4-hour perspective, the price is submerged below a bearish 10 EMA and resistance from session highs.

Therefore, the immediate bias is to the downside, especially with price below the 21-moving average.

A -272% Fibonacci retracement of the day’s corrective range and the 4th Feb lows come in at $25.83/8770 as a downside target.

4-hour chart