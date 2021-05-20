Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains inside a choppy range below $28.00

  • Silver struggles for a clear direction inside a short-term symmetrical triangle.
  • Key HMAs, sluggish MACD add filters to the commodity’s moves.

Silver seesaws around $27.70-75 during Friday’s Asian session. The white metal jumped to $28.00 the previous day before closing Thursday with minimal gains inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.

Not only the triangle formation but 100 and 200-HMAs also challenge the bullion’s immediate moves amid sluggish MACD.

Hence, silver traders should look for opportunities once the quote breaks the $27.50–$28.00 range.

Given the recent run-up in precious metal prices, mainly led by the US dollar weakness, odds of the metal’s upside break of $28.00 are higher, which in turn could quickly recall the $28.30 resistance on the chart.

However, any further upside past $28.30 needs to cross the monthly high of $28.75 before targeting the $29.00 and the yearly peak surrounding $30.00.

On the flip side, a sustained trading below $27.50 could take a rest near $27.10 before battling the $26.60-75 support zone comprising March-April highs and the previous week’s low.

Silver hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 27.75
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 27.73
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.9
Daily SMA50 26.05
Daily SMA100 26.26
Daily SMA200 25.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 28.24
Previous Daily Low 27.37
Previous Weekly High 27.88
Previous Weekly Low 26.72
Previous Monthly High 26.64
Previous Monthly Low 24.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 27.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 28.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 29.06

 

 

