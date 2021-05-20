Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains inside a choppy range below $28.00

- Silver struggles for a clear direction inside a short-term symmetrical triangle.
- Key HMAs, sluggish MACD add filters to the commodity’s moves.
Silver seesaws around $27.70-75 during Friday’s Asian session. The white metal jumped to $28.00 the previous day before closing Thursday with minimal gains inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
Not only the triangle formation but 100 and 200-HMAs also challenge the bullion’s immediate moves amid sluggish MACD.
Hence, silver traders should look for opportunities once the quote breaks the $27.50–$28.00 range.
Given the recent run-up in precious metal prices, mainly led by the US dollar weakness, odds of the metal’s upside break of $28.00 are higher, which in turn could quickly recall the $28.30 resistance on the chart.
However, any further upside past $28.30 needs to cross the monthly high of $28.75 before targeting the $29.00 and the yearly peak surrounding $30.00.
On the flip side, a sustained trading below $27.50 could take a rest near $27.10 before battling the $26.60-75 support zone comprising March-April highs and the previous week’s low.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|27.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.9
|Daily SMA50
|26.05
|Daily SMA100
|26.26
|Daily SMA200
|25.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.24
|Previous Daily Low
|27.37
|Previous Weekly High
|27.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.72
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.06
