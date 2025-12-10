TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver breaks above $60, surging to a fresh record high – ING

Silver breaks above $60, surging to a fresh record high – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Silver soared past $60 per ounce as traders priced in imminent Fed rate cuts and tightening supply conditions, reinforcing the metal’s historic tendency to outperform Gold during easing cycles, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Fed cut expectations and tight supply drive Silver’s outperformance

"Silver prices rallied above $60/z – a fresh record high – in Tuesday’s afternoon trading. This was fuelled by expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this week and concerns over tightening supply. Historically, Silver has outperformed Gold during easing cycles, as lower real yields tend to lift both investor allocation and industrial activity."

"Silver prices are up around 110% so far this year, outpacing Gold. Silver is supported by fears that the metal could be targeted in future US tariffs after being added to the Geological Survey’s list of critical minerals last month. Mined Silver production is down around 3% this year, with output constrained by declining ore grades and limited new project development."

"Looking ahead to 2026, we expect Silver prices to remain well supported by resilient industrial demand, constrained supply growth, and a more favourable macroeconomic environment."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retakes 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD retakes 1.1650 ahead of Fed rate decision

EUR/USD grinds higher to re-attempt the 1.1650 level in the European session on Wednesday. Markets turn cautious and dump the US Dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday, where a 25 bps rate cut is almost fully priced in. Meanwhile, cautious ECB-speak underpins the Euro. 

GBP/USD gains ground above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD gains ground above 1.3300, eyes on Fed outcome

GBP/USD trades on a firmer note above 1.3300 European session. The Greenback edges lower against the Pound Sterling as the US Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce another interest rate cut on Wednesday. Next of note will be the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report that will be published on Friday. 

Gold bulls remain on the sidelines despite weaker USD; looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold bulls remain on the sidelines despite weaker USD; looks to Fed for fresh impetus

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the early European session and trades just below the weekly high touched earlier this Wednesday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting later today. The key focus will be on updated economic projections and Powell's speech

Solana price flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence

Solana price flashes bullish potential on institutional, retail confidence

Solana (SOL) extends its upward trend for the third consecutive day, trading within a consolidation range of $121-$145. Persistent inflows into Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) over the last four days suggest steady institutional confidence.

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC extends gains as derivatives turn decisively bullish

Zcash (ZEC) price extends gains, trading above $440 on Wednesday after rallying nearly 30% so far this week. ZEC’s rising open interest, elevated bullish bets, and a shift to positive funding rates all point to stronger demand.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers