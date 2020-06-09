- USD/CHF tanks as the Swiss Franc is one of the outperformers of the day.
- The psychological 0.9500 level has just been used as a support level.
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
The Swiss Franc is one of the key outperformers on the session with USD/CHF falling 0.77% and AUD/CHF dropping 1.54%. The chart below shows the extent of the bearishness as the market continues to make lower high and lower lows. This move is very interesting as risk assets like equities are trading near or at all-time highs in the US.
The next target on the downside could be the 0.9450 level which has been used a few times in the past as support and resistance. At the current psychological level the price has bounced in the past and this is marked by the circle on the left and side of the chart.
The technical indicators are also oversold as the Relative Strength Index trades below the 30 area in the oversold zone. The MACD histogram is also in the red and the signal lines are extending their move lower.
Additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9501
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|0.9576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9663
|Daily SMA50
|0.9685
|Daily SMA100
|0.968
|Daily SMA200
|0.9775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9639
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9556
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9651
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9542
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9588
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9458
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9625
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.1350 as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is surging toward 1.1350, as the dollar recovery seems to fade. Tension is mounting ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday. Weak German and French figures are countered by hopes for new stimulus.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.27 amid the UK reopening
GBP/USD is clawing its way back to 1.27 as the greenback is moving down and amid optimism about the UK's exit from lockdown.
“Do or die” moment on the crypto board
The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.
XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven.
WTI pressured, hopes of higher prices fading below $40 a barrel
WTI is currently trading at $37.87, offered on the day by 0.9% having fallen from a high of $38.83 to a low of $37.10 as the $40 handle made for too much technical resistance.