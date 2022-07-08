Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: We are ready to negotiate on grain with Ukraine and Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Russia is ready to negotiate on grain with Ukraine and Turkey.
It’s worth noting that Ukraine's grain exports plunged 68.5% year-on-year to 163,000 tonnes in the first six days of July, per Reuters, the first month of the 2022/23 season, the Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry said.
The Russian diplomat spoke while attending the Group of 20 nations’ meeting in Indonesia, which is likely to exert pressure on Moscow to resolve the key issue. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has already signaled readiness to combat any major force that wants to test Russian aggression.
FX implications
The news should have ideally favored the market sentiment but the pre-NFP anxiety joins geopolitical headlines from Japan and recession woes to keep S&P 500 Futures pressured near 3,890, down 0.40% intraday, snapping a five-day uptrend.
Read: Asian Stock Market: Wall Street bulls support carry-forwarded buying, DXY firms
