Asian Stock Market: Wall Street bulls support carry-forwarded buying, DXY firms

- Asian equities have carry-forwarded their positive tone on positive Wall Street.
- The DXY is aiming to recapture its fresh 19-year high at 107.26.
- Investors have ignored the lower consensus for the US NFP and have underpinned the DXY.
Markets in the Asian domain have carry-forwarded their buying spree on Friday after tracking strong cues from Wall Street and other global markets. Indices in Wall Street displayed a stellar performance on optimism over the result season for the second quarter of CY2022.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 surged 0.75%, China A50 added 0.31%, Hang Seng advances 0.17%, and Nifty50 jumped 0.65%.
The US dollar index (DXY) has displayed a firmer rebound in the Asian session and is near to recapturing its 19-year high at 107.26, recorded this week. Investors have ignored the lower expectations for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and have started channelizing funds into the safe-haven asset. The market participants are expecting the release of the US NFP at 270k, much lower than the prior print of 390k. In spite of that, investors are underpinning the DXY. Apart from that, the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6%.
The figures for Average Hourly Earnings will remain critical for the US economy. The inflation rate is skyrocketing in New York and stagnancy in the economic data will put more burden on the paychecks of the households. This may also result in a loss of overall demand in the economy quantity-wise.
In early Tokyo, ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during his speech at a rally in Nara. The ex-Japan PM is unconscious and is showing no signs of recovery yet.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|26683.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|26683.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26444.97
|Daily SMA50
|26762.13
|Daily SMA100
|26785.73
|Daily SMA200
|27629.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26711.86
|Previous Daily Low
|26410.37
|Previous Weekly High
|27276.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|25801.44
|Previous Monthly High
|28398.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|25595.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26596.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26525.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26492.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26300.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26190.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26793.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26903.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27095.2
EUR/USD surrenders intraday gains as DXY rebounds, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD has wiped off its entire gains recorded in early Tokyo as DXY rebounds. Declining US NFP is not bad for the DXY as the economy has reached its full employment levels. The delay in policy tightening measures by the ECB may result in an untamed inflation rate.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2000 on sluggish sentiment, US NFP, Downing Street eyed
GBP/USD reverses early Asian session gains amid latest blow to risk appetite. News of attack on ex-Japanese Prime Minister blew sentiment of late, anxiety over UK PM haunt also favor sellers. Receding fears of recession, mixed US data and UK PM Johnson’s resignation previously recalled buyers.
Gold remains non-committal below $1,750, awaiting US NFP Premium
Gold Price is giving back the early recovery gains, as bulls face stiff rejection just below the $1,750 barrier once again. An unexpected negative shift in risk sentiment on news that ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest at an election campaign speech in Nara.
USD/JPY slides below 136.00 as former Japanese Prime Minister shot
USD/JPY snaps four-day uptrend after ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot. Clear break of immediate triangle, 200-HMA directs bears towards weekly support line. Buyers need validation from 136.40 to retake control.
