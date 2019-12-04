Russia fulfills OPEC+ deal in November by 85% - TASS

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Russian news agency TASS on Tuesday that Russia’s compliance with the OPEC+ output cut deal reached 85% in November.

"We reached the level of 195,000 barrels per day (average for the month), that is, it is about 85%.

"We strive to complete the deal to the full, at the level of 200,000-228,000 barrels per day. We have a good level of implementation, taking into account winter, taking into account that condensate is also taken into account in these statistics."

When asked about the Vienna meeting, "I will not say anything now, we are still forming a position, it is usually voiced at a meeting, we will specifically discuss it there."

On December 5-6, 2019 in Vienna, OPEC+ countries will consider the issue of oil production levels after March 2020.