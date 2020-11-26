RHHBY stock price and quote: Roche Holdings AG defies the trend and rises amid influenza drug nod

- OTCMKTS: RHHBY is rising on Thursday while European shares are on the back foot.
- Roche is benefiting from a recent FDA green light for an influenza drug.
- The drugmaker's stock could advance once the dust settles from coronavirus vaccines.
Winter is almost here and cold temperatures also increase the chances of someone catching the flu, not only COVID-19. Roche Holdings AG (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) has been out of the spotlight when it comes to coronavirus but is making headway in other directions.
The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Xofluza, a drug used against influenza. Roche received a green light to sell the drug as a preventive treatment for those who came in contact with someone with influence.
The Swiss drugmaker said that Xofluza is unique in being a single-dose influenza medicine used for post-exposure prophylaxis. The nod from the FDA came after a Phase 3 trial showed that the drug is statistically significant in holding back the flu.
RHHBY stock forecast
OTCMKTS: RHHBY is rising on Thursday, defying the general downtrend in European stocks. The ongoing positive effect from the news on Roche's stock price is another sign of resilience. The FDA gave its approval already on Tuesday.
The world is gripped by COVID-19 news, ranging from rising hospitalizations in the US, lockdown moves in Europe, and optimistic developments on the vaccine front. This focus overshadows other diseases and drugmakers such as Switzerland's Roche. However, once markets fully price in a timetable for exiting the covid crisis, there is room for gains.
RHHBY is changing hands at around $41.30, bang in the middle of the past year's range. The 52-week high is $47.15 and the 52-week low is $35.04. Developments such as the FDA's nod for Xofluza may push shares toward the upper end of the range.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
