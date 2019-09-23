Republican Adelson cautioned Trump on trade war with China – WSJ

Wall Street Journal (WSJ) quoted people familiar with a telephonic conversation between the US President Trump and a top US Republican donor and Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson that happened last month, as the former warned Trump over escalating trade war.

One of the sources said that Adelson discussed with Trump the broader implications of the US-China trade war on President’s re-election prospects, WSJ reported.

Amid renewed trade optimism, markets seem to ignore the above headlines, as USD/JPY trades firmer near 107.70 amid solid gains seen in the S&P 500 futures.