China, US had 'constructive' trade talks in Washington - Xinhua

China’s state news agency, Xinhua, reported on Saturday that both the US and Chinese trade teams had “constructive” discussions in Washington, as cited by Reuters.

Xinhua added that the US and China agreed to keep communicating on related issues, and discussed the details of the next round of trade talks in October. However, no details of the discussions were provided by the Chinese news outlet.

This comes despite the overnight reports that China’s agriculture delegation canceled the US farm visit to Montana and they returned to China sooner than expected.

The above headlines sent the risk sentiment tumbling in the US last session, knocking-off the stocks in tandem with the Treasury yields. USD/JPY lost nearly 40-pips to close the week near four-day lows of 107.53.