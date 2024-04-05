Reddit stock gains as NFP March print shows strong hiring.

US tech stocks gain as employment report shows 303K net hires, above 200K consensus.

Baird gives RDDT stock a Neutral rating, $50 price target.

Reddit stock needs to trade above $51 resistance level in order to gain steam.

Reddit (RDDT) stock gained 3.9% to $47.58 on Friday in the aftermath of the US Labor Department’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for March. The report estimated that the economy increased the nation’s payrolls by 303K jobs, which was a major surprise compared with the 200K expected.

Most tech and Magnificent Seven stocks gained, pushing indices higher, while banks and real estate companies yearning for interest rate cuts saw their share prices compress. The NASDAQ added 1.2%, while the S&P 500 tacked on a 1.1% gain, and the Dow Jones ended 0.8% higher.

Reddit stock closed 3.6% lower for the week, however, as pullbacks on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday proved to be too much damage to overcome.

Reddit stock news

Reddit received a Neutral rating from Baird on Thursday with the financial firm applauding the company’s unique social network while simultaneously attaching an unenthusiastic $50 price target on the stock. The low upside from Baird was based on its view that Reddit is already richly-valued coming off its $34 IPO price less than a month ago.

"We believe that Reddit is a unique online platform creating meaningful value for advertisers from a growing user base, troves of user-generated content, and a self-regulated (generally safe) environment," wrote Baird analyst Colin Sebastian in a client note.

Reddit, which has about 267 million unique weekly users, saw its user base grow by 27% annually in the fourth quarter. Sebastian predicted that this growth rate will descend to a still robust 16% in 2024.

Another factor giving Reddit a positive profile, and maybe a new revenue stream, is the possibility that its platform will be licensed to train artificial intelligence (AI) models.

"Near-term, we believe the demand for Reddit’s data to train [large language models] and other AI applications is a clear positive, and there is likely more revenue upside from data licensing," wrote Sebastian.

Tech stocks like Reddit have benefited from Friday’s NFP report since an economy with robust employment is more likely to place a premium on digital advertising. Despite February’s jobs number being revised down from 270K to 200K, the Unemployment Rate dipped by a tenth of a percentage point to 3.8%.

Reddit stock forecast

Reddit stock broke above the 4-hour chart's 9 and 20 Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on Friday, which bodes well for further upside. Without many chart structures to go by in the past two-and-a-half weeks, traders will focus on the $51 price level. That level has held up as resistance in several instances on March 22 and March 25, as well as April 2 and 3.

Any break above $51 will be viewed positively and should usher in greather buying pressure. It could be some time, however, before RDDT returns to its all-time high from March 26 at $74.80.