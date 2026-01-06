FX Today: Cautious optimism ahead of US employment data

What you need to know on Wednesday, January 7:

The US Dollar (USD) seesawed between gains and losses but held within familiar levels across the FX board. The US Dollar Index (DXY) posts modest intraday gains and holds around 98.50 as market participants maintained a positive mood through Tuesday, with most global indexes advancing.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.27% 0.30% 0.27% 0.23% -0.30% 0.13% 0.49% EUR -0.27% 0.03% -0.02% -0.03% -0.57% -0.14% 0.22% GBP -0.30% -0.03% -0.04% -0.06% -0.58% -0.16% 0.19% JPY -0.27% 0.02% 0.04% -0.01% -0.55% -0.12% 0.24% CAD -0.23% 0.03% 0.06% 0.01% -0.54% -0.10% 0.25% AUD 0.30% 0.57% 0.58% 0.55% 0.54% 0.44% 0.79% NZD -0.13% 0.14% 0.16% 0.12% 0.10% -0.44% 0.35% CHF -0.49% -0.22% -0.19% -0.24% -0.25% -0.79% -0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Speculative interest seems to have shrugged off geopolitical tensions related to the United States (US) military action in Venezuela. On that front, Former President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, appeared before the court and claimed they are not guilty. Maduro said he is still the President of Venezuela, and that he is a war prisoner.

Crude oil prices remained stable, with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil changing hands a few cents under $58.00.

Gold maintained its bullish poise despite the better market sentiment, trading in the $4,480 region ahead of the US close.

The EUR/USD pair pierced the 1.1700 threshold and trades nearby, despite local economies continuing to expand in December, according to the latest Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) surveys.

GBP/USD surged towards 1.3570, a multi-week high at the beginning of the day, but retreated and hovers around 1.3500. The UK HCOB Composite PMI printed at 51.4, down from the previous 52.1.

The USD/JPY pair trades around 156.70 heading into the Asian opening, while USD/CAD stands around 1.3800. The Australian Dollar (AUD) strengthened against the Greenback, with AUD/USD trading well above 0.6700.

The upcoming Asian session will bring the release of the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI). Inflation in the country, as measured by the CPI, is forecast to rise by 3.7% YoY in November, following the 3.8% posted in October.

Later in the day, Germany will publish November Retail Sales, while the US will release the December ADP Employment Change report and November JOLTS Job Openings.