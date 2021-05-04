RBNZ: The financial system is sound but vulnerable

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

In the May Financial Stability Report, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said that the financial system is sound but vulnerable.

''While New Zealand has so far come through the COVID-19 pandemic better than initially feared, vulnerabilities in the financial system remain,'' Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says in releasing the May Financial Stability Report.

“Successful public health measures along with substantial monetary and fiscal policy support, helped to prevent many business failures and a larger rise in unemployment. Key New Zealand export prices have also been resilient, with dairy prices at their highest level in several years.

“Yet, despite doing better than feared, border restrictions, supply chain disruptions, and social distancing have reduced activity in affected sectors, and some businesses remain vulnerable.”

NZD/USD implications

Meanwhile, the NZD/USD was pressured overnight on a resurging greenback. 

NZD/USD fell from a high of 0.7203 to a low of 0.7115. There was little reaction in the market to this particular event though. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD seems poised to lose the 1.2000 threshold

EUR/USD seems poised to lose the 1.2000 threshold

EUR/USD ends the day with losses around 1.2010, as optimism about US economic progress boosted the dollar. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen fuels speculation about rate hikes.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical resistance

Gold: Bulls and bears battle it out at critical resistance

Gold has something to offer for both the bulls and the bears. The daily and weekly outlook is in contrast to that of the monthly out look at this juncture. 

Gold News

ETH waits for no one, while art market goes crypto

ETH waits for no one, while art market goes crypto

Bitcoin price wavers at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price 6-Week Rate of Change (ROC) indicator warns of extended conditions. Ripple price fumbles inverse head-and-shoulder bottom breakout with double-digit reversal.

More Crypto News

New Zealand: Participation rate holds the key as jobless rate seen steady

New Zealand: Participation rate holds the key as jobless rate seen steady

New Zealand’s jobless rate is likely to remain unchanged at 4.9% in Q1 2021. All eyes remain on the participation rate for RBNZ’s likely policy action. Disappointing figures could exacerbate the pain in the kiwi, with 0.7100 at risk.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures