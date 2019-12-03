The Reserve Bank of New Zealand heads, as reported by LiveSquawk, had been commenting on the New Zealand economy and interest rates a little earlier

RBNZ's Orr: NZ is doing ‘well relative to rest of the world’.

RBNZ's Bascand: See interest rates being low for some time.

There has been little take-up on the headlines elsewhere so far and certainly, no regard to them in today's price action as NZD/USD remains steady following a surge due to US dollar weakness and keeping in tow with its sister currency, AUD: