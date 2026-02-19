Gold struggles near $5,000 as Fed signals no rush to cut rates

Gold (XAU/USD) trades flat on Thursday, struggling to extend the previous day’s gains as traders weigh hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting Minutes against persistent geopolitical tensions.

At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades around $4,993, consolidating after reaching an intraday high near $5,021.

Fed not in a hurry to lower borrowing costs

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) January meeting Minutes, published on Wednesday, struck a cautiously hawkish tone, even as policymakers appeared divided on the monetary policy path.

Several participants suggested it would likely be appropriate to keep the interest rate steady for some time while assessing incoming data. At the same time, officials left the door open to future rate hikes if inflation remains above target.

However, some members noted that rate cuts could become appropriate later if inflation declines in line with their expectations.

The Minutes reinforced the view that near-term interest rate cuts remain unlikely. That keeps the US Dollar (USD) and Treasury yields supported, pressuring non-yielding metals. Still, markets continue to expect the Fed to resume monetary policy easing in the second half of the year.

US weighs military action against Iran

Meanwhile, geopolitical risks linked to ongoing US-Iran tensions remain elevated despite high-level talks earlier this week. CBS News reported early Thursday that the US military is preparing for possible strikes on Iran as soon as Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report follows a significant US military build-up in the Middle East in recent days, with US President Donald Trump expected to make a final decision.

Against this backdrop, the broader outlook for Gold stays tilted to the upside. Any pullback is likely to attract dip-buying interest, while sustained institutional and investor demand continues to provide an underlying cushion.

Looking ahead, the US economic calendar is relatively light on Thursday, featuring the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey.

Market attention, however, is firmly focused on Friday’s data, including the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and the advance estimate of fourth-quarter US Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Technical analysis: XAU/USD consolidates within narrowing Bollinger Bands

From a technical perspective, the 4-hour chart shows price holding above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), which also forms the middle Bollinger Band near $4,954, keeping the near-term bias mildly supportive.

Bollinger Bands have narrowed, signaling reduced volatility, while spot prices trade in the upper half of the envelope, bringing the upper band near $5,047 into focus.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 53 on the same chart, suggesting neutral-to-bullish momentum, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) at 19.51 points to a relatively weak trend environment.

As long as the price remains above the 20-SMA, dips may find support near the $4,955-$4,900 region. A sustained break above $5,047 would strengthen short-term bullish momentum, while a move below the mid-band may shift momentum back toward the lower Bollinger Band near $4,862.

