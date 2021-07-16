RBNZ Core Inflation Model rises by 2.2% QoQ in Q2 2021, Kiwi revisits highs

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) released its Sectoral Factor Model Inflation gauge for the second quarter of 2021 after the publication of the official consumer price index (CPI) by the NZ Stats early Friday.
The gauge accelerated 2.2% QoQ in Q2 vs. 2.0% prior. The Q1 figure was revised up to 2.0% YoY from 1.9% last.
The inflation measures are closely watched by the RBNZ, which has a monetary policy goal of achieving 1% to 3% inflation.
FX Implications
The Kiwi dollar catches a fresh bid on the RBNZ’s inflation gauge, as NZD/USD bounces back to test the daily highs at 0.7022. The spot is higher by 0.50% on the day.
About the RBNZ Sectoral Factor Model Inflation
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has a set of models that produce core inflation estimates. The sectoral factor model estimates a measure of core inflation based on co-movements - the extent to which individual price series move together. It takes a sectoral approach, estimating core inflation based on two sets of prices: prices of tradable items, which are those either imported or exposed to international competition, and prices of non-tradable items, which are those produced domestically and not facing competition from imports.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades corrective pullback near 1.1800
EUR/USD is struggling to extend the corrective pullback above 1.1800 amid a risk-off mood and the US dollar clinging onto the recent gains. Sluggish MACD signals further sideways grind, multiple resistances also challenge the bulls ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD bounces off monthly support to defend 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses, picks up bids of late. Sluggish MACD challenges recovery moves inside short term rising channel. 200-SMA adds to the upside filters, channel support will be crucial for bears.
Gold bulls take a breather during the run-up to $1,845
Gold prices print a four-day winning streak to poke the monthly high with $1,830 amid Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal’s recent run-up likely takes clues from the risk-off mood and breached the key 200-DMA hurdle the previous day. US Retail Sales awaited.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
Has the global inflation express left the station?
The astonishing increase in US inflation this year has focused market attention. Is the Fed correct that the burst is temporary, a product of shortages and supply dislocations? Or has the economic impact of the pandemic lockdowns been deeper and more permanent than anyone realizes?