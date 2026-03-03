The NZD/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Tuesday, though it lacks bullish conviction and remains within striking distance of over a five-week low, touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around mid-0.5900s, up 0.15% for the day.

The US Dollar retreats slightly from its highest level since January 20, set on Monday, and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair. That said, a dramatic escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continues to weigh on investors' sentiment, which should act as a tailwind for the safe-haven Greenback and keep a lid on the currency pair.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran over the weekend, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran launched attacks on Israel and several other Middle Eastern countries, fueling the risk of a broader regional conflict. Adding to this, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the stoppage of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said that the big wave is yet to come, underscoring the risk of a prolonged war. Moreover, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US is preparing for a major uptick in attacks in Iran over the next 24 hours. The US State Department urged US citizens to depart immediately from countries throughout the Middle East due to serious safety risks.

Meanwhile, a strong US Producer Price Index (PPI), released last Friday, forced traders to trim their bets for more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This could further support the USD and cap the NZD/USD pair on the back of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) accommodative policy outlook, warranting some caution for bullish traders.