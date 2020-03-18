RBNZ: Aware and monitoring current market developments

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is commenting saying that it is aware of the current market developments, yet these are not unanticipated or unusual.

Key notes

In close contact with treasury, other market participants.

Outlined a number of liquidity tools on Monday.

NZD/USD action

the bird has been weighed heavily as part of the dollar bloc currencies and commodity-FX. "It is abundantly clear that this is a USD story, with the USD DXY rallying sharply to a 3 year high as the ‘risk off’ tone bites, and NZD/AUD breaking parity," analysts at ANZ explained.