RBNZ: Aware and monitoring current market developments

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is commenting saying that it is aware of the current market developments, yet these are not unanticipated or unusual.

Key notes

  • In close contact with treasury, other market participants.
  • Outlined a number of liquidity tools on Monday.

NZD/USD action

the bird has been weighed heavily as part of the dollar bloc currencies and commodity-FX. "It is abundantly clear that this is a USD story, with the USD DXY rallying sharply to a 3 year high as the ‘risk off’ tone bites, and NZD/AUD breaking parity," analysts at ANZ explained.

"Will likely remain under pressure, COVID-19 is a global shock of an unprecedented magnitude in peacetime, and NZ depends on global trade and tourism. Being a food exporter should limit downside."

 

NZD/USD pays a little heed to New Zealand GDP, nears 11-year low under 0.5750

Given the New Zealand (NZ) Q4 GDP data matching wide expectations, NZD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.5730 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The broad risk aversion continues to find solace in the US dollar.

NZD/USD News

AUD/USD: Pressured near multi-year low, under 0.5800, ahead of Aussie jobs report, RBA

With the global markets in panic mode, mainly because of the coronavirus outbreak and harsh actions to tame the pandemic, AUD/USD remains on the back foot near 0.5775 amid the initial minutes of the Asian session on Thursday.

AUD/USD News

WTI keeps tumbling, dangerously close to $20.00 a barrel

Prices of the barrel of the black gold debilitated further after the EIA reported a nearly 2M barrels build during last week, adding to the previous 7.7M barrels increase.

Oil News

RBA and Australian Employment Preview: Useless rate cut to do no good to Aussie

It’s going to be a busy start to Thursday in Australia, as the RBA has planned an emergency meeting, while the country will release alongside February employment data.  

Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction

The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.

